Cumberland University football coach Tim Mathis announced the addition of new offensive line coach Chris Barton to the Phoenix staff.
“We are excited to get him here. He will be a huge asset to the staff coming from a great program with a lot of history,” Mathis said.
Barton has been working on Georgia Southern University’s staff since 2017 in a variety of roles before accepting this position, most recently as defensive graduate assistant working primarily with the outside linebackers. He was responsible for an assortment of things in this role which included weekly scouting reports, reviewing game film, organize the offensive scout team each week, and reporting of offensive tendencies during the game.
Prior to that role, Barton was the special teams and offensive quality control coach for the 2019 season. Barton’s responsibilities were similar in this position as he would still compile weekly scouting reports for their opponents, reviewed game film, assisted with drill work and organize the defensive scout team units for that week’s game.
In the 2017 and 2018 seasons for the Eagles, Barton helped as an undergraduate assistant assisting the offensive coordinator daily. He primarily worked with tight ends and compiling scouting reports.
Barton is replacing Grant Theall, who resigned following the end of the football season.
