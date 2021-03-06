Cumberland’s baseball series this weekend in Williamsburg, Ky., against No. 8 Cumberlands has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
No makeup has been scheduled at this time.
Other changes to Cumberland’s upcoming athletics schedules have also been made, it was announced Thursday.
March 15-16The Cumberland softball doubleheaders originally scheduled for March 12-13 has been moved to March 15-16.
March 18
The Phoenix men’s and women’s soccer matches on the road that were postponed due to the February storm have been rescheduled to March 18.
The women’s game against the No. 5 RedHawks will be played at noon and the men are scheduled to play at 2:30 p.m.
March 19
The Cumberland football game at Pikeville originally scheduled for 5 p.m. has been moved to 12:30 p.m.
March 22
The Phoenix men’s volleyball match at Life University originally scheduled for Feb. 27 has been moved to March 22 at 1 p.m.
March 30
The men’s volleyball match at Midway University that was postponed on Feb. 19 has been moved to March 30 at 4 p.m.
