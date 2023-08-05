An incident at Lebanon High School is under investigation after a student set off fireworks in a school bathroom on Wednesday.
“Around 1:30 p.m. (Wednesday) afternoon, there was a large emergency response that had intentions of heading to Lebanon High School because a 911 call came in,” Wilson County School District Public Information Officer Bart Barker said. “It originated as a shots-fired call.”
It was quickly discovered through a school resource officer that the noise was actually the result of one or more students setting off firecrackers inside a bathroom.
“We’re not sure if it was one firecracker or multiple, but a firecracker was evidently set off,” Barker said. “It’s unclear at this point if multiple people are involved. I think (law enforcement) is still working through that to figure out what exactly happened.”
According to a statement that the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office released on social media, the Lebanon Police Department and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to LHS.
“Dispatchers worked quickly and were able to confirm through a school resource officer that the noise heard within the school was the result of student(s) setting off fireworks inside a bathroom,” the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said in the statement. “The incident is under investigation at this time. Additionally, we are committed in providing our schools with a safe environment and foolish behavior will not be tolerated.”
Barker said that the student or students will be dealt with in accordance with student code of conduct procedures.
“I spoke with the sheriff’s office, and they’re going to handle this very seriously, and rightfully so,” Barker said. “It’s disappointing that that happened. Lebanon High School is a great school. For someone to think that this was a good idea to do at school, it’s very disappointing.”
