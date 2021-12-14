Facebook has its pros and cons. I use it mostly for keeping connected with family and other fellow gardening nerds like myself.
Every now and then, I will get into an argument/discussion with someone regarding some facet of horticulture. The latest argument was an individual who relied on an app on their phone to identify a plant.
Without giving much detail regarding the species, the individual’s cell phone said that this plant was edible, but in fact it was a weed that is considered toxic and non-edible. This individual went ahead and tried the plant in question, but luckily had no adverse effects.
Please don’t rely on apps or even Facebook for identification of plants, diseases or bugs. Use our office for all these needs, and we will make sure you find the correct answer. We have a direct connection to the University of Tennessee and Tennessee State University. If we don’t know the answer, we know the people who do know the answer.
We are a free resource that can help with agricultural issues. I even have the capability to visit your garden to help with problems and come up with a solution. It’s a lot easier to help with issues when I can see them in person as opposed to an email or a phone call. My job is to assist you with these issues, and if I’m not assisting you with these issues, then I’m not doing my job.
There is no fee for me to visit your farm or garden either, and many people just don’t realize it. I’ve been asked several times, “Well, what do I owe you?” It’s always a shock to them when I tell them, “I’m free.”
During the winter, we normally have a decrease in calls and questions, but this is the time for planning. This is a great time to get your seeds ordered and start mapping your garden out. Give me a call and we can chat about varieties that grow well around here, or maybe, you’re trying to grow something unusual for the first time.
Our office can assist with a wide variety of questions, and it would be our pleasure to help you find a solution. Trust me ... I love talking and answering questions. On a side note, if you’re trying to identify suspected bed bugs from your house, just call when you get here, and I’ll meet you in the parking lot.
As always, if you have any questions regarding any horticulture facet, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, Horticulture University of Tennessee-Tennessee State University Extension Agent in Wilson County, at 615-615-444-9584 or Lholman1@utk.edu.
