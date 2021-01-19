Bears battle back from early Central surge

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central’s boys bolted to a big lead early before Mt. Juliet controlled the rest of the game as the Golden Bears picked up a 45-38 road victory last Friday.
The Wildcats jumped to a 12-1 lead. But Osize Daniyan keyed a Mt. Juliet comeback with 18 points, negating the five three-pointers and 19 points by Central’s Zack Markus as the Golden Bears got a payback victory over their rivals who rallied for a December victory at MJHS.
“We were a little bit sloppy to start,” Mt. Juliet coach Jonathan Drake said. “Their zone gave us fits the first time we played them so we were trying to attack it a different way and guessing a little bit. It was my fault, so we tried to simplify it a little bit. We hang our hat on guarding and limiting the other team. We really turned up the defensive pressure and were able to battle back.”
‘We came out and we executed our game plan the first four minutes of the game,” Wildcats coach Michael Teeter said. “We had a good idea about what we wanted to do.
“I felt like we really let up off the gas, gave them a chance to get back into it, and that’s a credit to Coach Drake over there and his guys, they battled hard. They outworked us in every facet of the game. They earned it tonight more than what we did.”
Halftime came with a 21-21 tie on Daniyan’s tip before the buzzer, interrupting Mt. Juliet’s 14-0 run which saw the Bears take the lead on Daniyan’s foul-line jumper to open the second half. The run turned a 21-14 Wilson Central lead into a 28-21 Golden Bear advantage. A Markus triple ended the third period, trimming the lead to 33-30.
Kyle Taylor tossed in eight of his 10 points after halftime for Mt. Juliet while Jacob Burge notched nine, Josh Keck and Carson Coleman three apiece and Bodie Wells two as the Bears moved to 6-12 for the season and 3-6 in District 9-AAA.
Adler Kerr had fiver of his seven points during Central’s sizzling start while Evan Riggan, Damion Fayne and Hunter Scurlock each scored four as the Wildcats fell to 5-7 for the season and 3-3 in district play on-court. But Central does have three COVID forfeit wins, making the ‘Cats 6-3 in league play.
Wilson Central will travel to Lebanon’s Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court tonight to take on the Blue Devils. Mt. Juliet will go to Portland at the same time. The Bears have also picked up games at Franklin for Saturday afternoon and at Cannon County (both boys and girls) next Monday (their district bye is the next night) to help make up for games canceled during the holidays when Wilson County Schools order competition to be shut down for two weeks to end December.
Blue Devils break skid with two weekend wins
On the heels of bad news regarding guard Kobe Tibbs, Lebanon’s boys enjoyed a banner weekend, breaking a five-game losing streak with a 58-46 District 9-AAA win at Gallatin last Friday and following up with a 55-53 squeaker over visiting Summit on Saturday in the Sonic Shootout at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court.
The Blue Devils bolted to an 8-3 first-quarter lead against Summit, led 24-20 at halftime and 35-32 going into the fourth as they improved to 8-7.
Yarin Alexander led Lebanon with 24 points with big second and fourth quarters. Corey Jones and Jackson Painter each put in nine while Jaylen Abston scored seven, Jarred Hall four and Will Seats two.
Destin Wade dropped in a pair of three-pointers and 8 of 11 free throws to lead Summit with 18 points while Andrew Smith sank four triples for his 12.
Hall hit all eight of his free throws at Gallatin’s Jerry Vradenburg Gym to lead Lebanon with 24 points. Seats sank 5 of 7 free throws on his way to 11 while Alexander notched nine, Painter six on two triples, Wyatt Bowling five and Abston a three-point play as the Blue Devils moved to 4-5 in the district.
Cannon Hale hit three triples on his way to 13 points while Cade Martin managed 12 for the Green Wave, who fell to 8-4, 3-4.
Tibbs, the Blue Devils’ point guard, tore his ACL and meniscus late in the Jan. 8 game at Green Hill and out for the season, coach Jim McDowell said.
Lebanon is scheduled to host Wilson Central tonight.
Purple Tigers top Smith County
CARTHAGE — Watertown bounced back from a two-game losing streak last Friday with a 77-38 thumping of host Smith County.
The Purple Tigers led 19-15 following the first quarter, stretched it to 39-23 by halftime and 60-30 going into the fourth as they improved to 10-3 for the season and 3-2 in District 8-AA.
Brayden Cousino led four Purple Tigers in double figures with 16 points. Eli Scarlett scored 14 points and Brady Raines 13 as each sank a pair of threes. Quanterrius Hughes-Malone managed 10 points, Jackson Thomas nine in the second half, Chase mcConnell six in the fourth, Gavin Clayborne three and Trent Spradlin, Ian Fryer and Will Hackett two apiece.
Braydon Hollman kept Smith County in the game early with 10 first-period points, including a pair of threes. He finished with 12 as the Owls fell to 5-7, 2-3.
The Purple Tigers will make their longest journey of the regular season tonight to Jamestown to take on York Institute.
Turner’s steal and score lift Friendship to weekend split
Dillon Turner’s steal and coast-to-coast layin with 18 seconds to play last Saturday lifted Friendship Christian past visiting Davidson Academy 61-59 at the Bay Family Sportsplex.
The Commanders led 19-14 following the first quarter, but trailed 29-26 at halftime and 46-39 going into the fourth before rallying to 7-7 for the season and 5-4 in District 4-IIA.
Cole Kring connected on five three-pointers to lead the Commanders with 10 points while Turner tossed in two triples during his 10-point first quarter. His winning layin gave him 17 points for the afternoon. Colby Jones tossed in two triples on his way to nine while Max Duckwiler scored seven, Casey Jones five and Dan Burruss four.
Drew Jimenez tossed in 21 points, Lorenzo McMillion 12 and Brown Norton and Richmond Roberts 10 each for Davidson Academy as the Bears fell to 10-6, 5-5.
The Commanders were coming off a 61-60 loss at Ezell-Harding the night before.
The Eagles led 15-11 one quarter in, 34-30 at halftime and 45-43 through three as they improved to 8-9, 4-7.
Jack Ellis sank five first-half three-pointers to lead Ezell-Harding with 19 points.
Kring connected on three triples and Casey Jones two as they each scored 11 for Friendship while Turner tossed in eight of his 10 in the fourth quarter. Duckwiler and Colby Jones each dropped in nine and Kaelin Horton eight as Horton and Colby Jones each hit a pair of threes. Burruss tossed in two.
Friendship is scheduled to host Goodpasture tonight at the Sportsplex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.