Friendship Christian tops Mt. Juliet Christian
After a scoreless first half, Mt. Juliet put up three straight goals in the second to defeat host Lebanon, 4-1.
Christian Melendez, Jerzon Arellano and Vinnie Lounsbury scored to give the Golden Bears a 3-0 lead.
Sean Redmond stopped the bleeding with a penalty kick to put the Blue Devils on the board.
But Jonathan Dubon got that goal back for the Bears.
Kane scores twice in FCS win over MJCANeill Kane scored twice for Friendship Christian in a 3-2 win over visiting Mt. Juliet Christian on Wednesday night at Pirtle Field.
Kane’s first goal accounted for a 1-0 halftime lead.
Landen Thompson and Kane scored in the second half for a 3-1 lead.
Mt. Juliet Christian scored as time ran out.
