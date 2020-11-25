NASHVILLE — Mt. Juliet whittled the undefeated high school hockey teams in the GNASH league to two with a 2-1 win over Brentwood in a battle of unbeatens at Centennial Sportsplex.
Golden Bear captain Michael Settle broke a scoreless tie 1:45 into the second period when he found the back of the net off assists from Logan Baskin and Shaun Caffrey. Easton Krenzke was able to cash in, by burying a rebound of his missed shot at 2:23 of the third period.
Jacob Winfree earned an assist on the feed to Krenzke. Brentwood broke the shutout with 21 seconds to play in the game. Goalie Robbie Simonek turned away 19 of the 20 shots he faced to earn the narrow victory. The Bears will bring a 10-0-1 record into a Dec. 4 match against Pope John PaulII/Martin Luther King/Christ Presbyterian. Mt. Juliet is scheduledto battle the other undefeated team, Montgomery Bell Academy, Dec. 7 at Bellevue Ford Ice Center.
