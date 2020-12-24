The Mt. Juliet/Green Hill/Lebanon Golden Bears Hockey Club ended its regular season in second place in the GNASH standings with a 12-1-1 record.
With only a loss to GNASH Cup champion Montgomery Bell Academy, the Bears will be the No. 2 seed in the double-elimination Preds Cup tournament scheduled to face off Jan. 11.
Under first-year coach Bradford Winfrey, the Wilson County team enjoyed its best-ever regular season.
The Bears finished the regular season with three wins in their final four outings with a 2-1 victory over previously-unbeaten Brentwood, a 4-2 victory over Pope John Paul II/Martin Luther King/Christ Presbyterian and a 6-3 verdict over the Franklin Admirals. Their loss was 7-2 to MBA in a meeting of the last two undefeated teams.
Senior and assistant captain Linden Palmer finished the season third in overall points with 40 (21 goals and 19 assists), just one behind the league leaders. Junior Joey Simonek was ninth with 25 points (20 assists). Senior captain Michael Settle was 13th with 23 points (13 assists)
Palmer’s 21 goals were second in the league while senior Jake Panter’s 13 goals were 13th. Settle and junior Anthony Paponetti had 10 goals each, tied for 21st.
Simonek was third in assists with 20 while Palmer was fourth with 19 and Settle 10th with 13. Palmer led GNASH with five power-play goals.
Goaltender Robbie Simonek finished 3-1-1 with an 87.9-% save percentage (seventh in the league) while Michael Dillard was 6-0 with a 1.67-goals-against average (fifth).
Preds Cup matches can be seen via Penalty Box Radio on Facebook or on the team’s sports information director’s Facebook live broadcasts at www.facebook.com/brady.palmer.92. Schedule information, when posted, will be available on the GNASH website at gnash.goalline.ca.
