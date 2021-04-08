Bears overcome early Green Hill lead in first baseball battle of Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET — The first baseball meeting between new crosstown rivals Mt. Juliet and Green Hill brought a full house to GHHS to see the visiting Golden Bears rally from an early four-run deficit to a 9-5 victory Tuesday night.
The home team took charge first with four first-inning runs before the Bears whittled their way back, taking a 5-4 lead in the top of the fourth when Seth Stevens stroked an RBI double.
Mt. Juliet blew the game open with four in the top of the seventh. Green Hill countered with one in the bottom half.
Adam Partin, Brett Dowling and Tate Curtis had key singles in the Green Hill first inning.
Green Hill committed a seventh-inning error on a ball hit by Brady young Stevens followed with his second double of the night.
Young pitched the first four innings for Mt. Juliet and picked up the victory. He allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts. Justin Lee pitched the final three frames for the save, striking out seven.
Cameron Moravec took the loss in relief after surrendering six runs on three hits over 31/3 innings, striking out six. Starter Jackson Zocolla gave up three hits on seven hits in 22/3 frames.
Stevens had three of Mt. Juliet’s 11 hits as he and Austin Hunley each drove in two runs. Young and Jack Fortner doubled and singled.
Green Hill had five singles. Curtis collected two RBI.
The teams wrapped up their District 9-AAA series last night at Mt. Juliet.
Bayse pitches complete game 4-3 Watertown winWATERTOWN — Brandon Watts drove in two runs and Kendal Bayse pitched a seven-inning complete game Tuesday night as Watertown completed a two-game District 8-AA sweep of Smith County with a 4-3 win.
The Purple Tigers scored two runs in the first and third innings. Bayse also had an RBI and a single. Watts singled twice as Watertown made the most of three hits.
On the mound, Bayse survived Smith County’s three-run uprising in the sixth inning. He scattered seven hits and no walks while striking out eight.
Watertown is scheduled to host Grundy County at 5:30 p.m. today.
DCA scores late, edges MJCADONELSON — Donelson Christian scored twice in the sixth inning Tuesday to break a tie in a 3-1 win over Mt. Juliet Christian.
The Saints scored in the fourth as Kam Curtis drove in Derrick Crouch.
DCA tied the score in the fifth and took the lead in the sixth, finishing with four hits off Daniel Boehm, who walked three and struck out seven in a six-inning complete game.
Gavin Miscuraca’s single was the Saints’ only hit.
Mt. Juliet Christian is scheduled to play at Donelson Rotary Park at 4:30 p.m. today against Stratford.
Big innings power Purple Tigers past Smith CountyCARTHAGE — Watertown used three big innings to storm past host Smith County 10-2 Monday.
The Purple Tigers scored three times in the second inning, five in the fifth and two in the seventh. Smith County could only counter with two in the fourth.
Alec Whitlock doubled in two second-inning runs. K.J. Wood had a two-run single and Brandon Watts a three-run in the fifth.
Whitlock, Wood and Carter Brown, who drove in the seventh-inning scores, each banged out two of the Tigers’ eight hits, with one of Brown’s safeties going for two bases.
Watts pitched 6 2/3 innings for the win, allowing both runs on three hits while striking out eight. Charlie Mitchell recorded the final out.
DCA drills MJCA with big late inningMT. JULIET — Donelson Christian scored seven times in the sixth inning to break open a close game in an 8-0 win over host Mt. Juliet Christian at Mt. Juliet Middle School on Monday.
DCA scored in the top of the first inning off Gavin Miscuraca, who pitched the first 5 1/3 innings for the Saints, allowing six runs (four earned) on three hits and seven walks.
Jamie Edgerton and Jackson Scudder finished up as the Wildcats collected six hits on the day and took advantage of seven errors.
Kam Curtis had all three Mt. Juliet Christian hits, including a double.
