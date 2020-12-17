It appeared Lebanon’s boys were on their way to a convincing victory when they built a 15-point lead early in the third quarter over visiting Mt. Juliet at Campbell Brandon Gym/Hester Gibbs Court on Tuesday night.
But the Golden Bears roared from behind and snatched a 51-48 victory.
A 14-0 run brought the Bears to within a point and a steal by Osize Daniyan led to a driving layup by Josh Keck in the final minute of the third quarter to put Mt. Juliet in front for the first time 34-33.
Two free throws by Jarred Hall put Lebanon back in front 37-36 early in the fourth. The game went back and forth throughout the final period until Zack Freeman’s one-hander off the glass put the Bears in front 42-41 with 4:43 to play.
The Bears built a 48-43 lead before the Blue Devils battled back. A three-pointer by Kobe Tibbs cut the lead to 40-48 with 1:25 to play. Daniyan dropped in two free throws with 41.9 seconds left for a three-point margin.
Mt. Juliet missed three free throws, including the front end of a one-and-one. But Lebanon missed a tying triple. The game ended on a scramble for a loose ball after the final missed foul shot with 2.4 seconds left as the Bears escaped with a 5-7 season record, 2-2 in District 9-AAA.
“The guys have been battling,” first-year Mt. Juliet coach Jonathan Drake said. “The last four or five games, we’ve been in right in them. They’ve been one-possession games. My big concern was we had been working hard and fighting and hadn’t seen the fruits of the labor. When you lose tight games, especially with high school kids, they start to kind of question. So I’m super proud of my kids. They fought like heck and found a way to get one done.”
Drake said he didn’t know how the Bears, who fell behind 7-0 at the game’s outset, turned things around.
“The two district games that we’ve won, we’ve had two of the worst walk-throughs we’ve had. And then we slept-walked through the first half and came out the second half for whatever reason. They’re a resilient bunch of kids. They’re figuring it out. They’re a lot of fun to coach. They come to work every day and they listen and they want to be coached. They’re fun to be around.”
After building the quick 7-0 lead, Lebanon received a pair of dunks from Hall even as the Bears began their comeback as the Blue Devils took an 11-8 lead into the second quarter.
But LHS re-built the lead back, enlarging it to 25-10 during the second before settling for a 27-16 advantage at halftime.
“The first half our kids played well on both ends of the floor,” Lebanon coach Jim McDowell said after his Blue Devils dropped to 6-3, 3-2. “Offensively, we were moving the basketball, making the extra pass. Defensively, we were able to pressure the ball, had good intensity, limited them to one shot.
“Give Coach Drake credit, even coming out the second half we extended the lead out, got up 15. They made good adjustments and ultimately they just outworked us probably the last 14 minutes of the game.
“We didn’t do a good job during that run of the stuff we’d done during the first half. They didn’t do anything majorly different. They did do a good job changing up who they had bringing the ball up the court and we didn’t do a good job making the adjustment to that. Ultimately, that’s been our Achilles’ Heel all year. We’ll play a good half or a good three quarters, but we haven’t been able to put four good quarters together.
“Credit Coach Drake and Mt. Juliet, being down 15 on the road, they could have had every reason to fold it up. They outcoached us, they outworked us and they out-toughed us tonight and they deserved to get the win,” McDowell added.
Daniyan scored all of his team-high 12 points in the second half, including 11 in the fourth quarter. Josh Keck and Jacob Burge put up matching 10-point lines, seven of which came during the third quarter.
They both hit a pair of 3-pointers. Kyle Taylor added eight points, Bodie Wells seven and Daniel Beard and Zach Freeman two apiece.
Hall had seven of his game-high 15 points in the first quarter while Tibbs tossed in eight of his 13, including two of his three triples, during the second period.
Yarin Alexander added 12 points while Alex Fite, Corey Jones, Luka Saller and Jackson Painter each pitched in a pair.
Going forward, Mt. Juliet will finish the week with a Friday district battle at Beech.
After breaking next week, the Bears will play in the Watertown tournament Dec. 28-30, taking on Riverdale the first day and Ravenwood the next in pool play before playing a placement game the third.
Lebanon is scheduled to play in the Riverdale Classic later this week.
But because Rutherford County schools aren’t allowed to play at home during school nights, the classic will be played at Brandon Gym the first two days.
The Blue Devils will battle the “host” Warriors today with the junior varsity tipping off at 6 p.m. and the varsity to follow. Lebanon will take on Oak Ridge at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The classic will go to Murfreesboro on Saturday, but the Blue Devils will be finished at that point.
“It doesn’t get any easier and tonight was a game we let slip through our fingers,” McDowell said. “It was one we’ll look back on and wish we had been able to make more plays and that I had done a better job managing the lead.”
After Christmas, the Blue Devils will play in the Willie Brown Memorial Tournament at Father Ryan with no fans in attendance.
Two-time champion Mt. Juliet won’t be back for a threepeat, but first-year Green Hill, with former MJ coach Troy Allen and other former Bears players will be on hand.
Lebanon will face Brentwood at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 28 before Green Hill, in the other bracket, takes on Centennial at 3 p.m.
In freshman basketball, Lebanon defeated Hendersonville 58-53 Monday night.
Wilson Central succumbs to Station CampGLADEVILLE — Station Camp’s boys took a 53-43 victory over host Wilson Central on Tuesday night.
The Bison led 12-9 following the first quarter, 26-13 at halftime and 37-25 going into the fourth as they returned to Gallatin 8-2 for the season and 3-1 in District 9-AAA.
Eli Rice racked up 18 points and Isaiah Davis 10, including eight in the fourth quarter, for Station Camp.
Adler Kerr collected 12 points for Wilson Central.
Ethan Thomas totaled all of his points in the second half and all but a basket in the fourth quarter as he and Damion Fayne, who had all but two of his tallies after halftime, each finished with 10.
Zack Markus connected on a pair of three-pointers for his six while Dakota Boudoucies five as the Wildcats fell to 4-5, 2-2.
Wilson Central is scheduled to host Gallatin at 6 p.m. Friday in a boys’-only outing.
