MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet enjoyed the doubleheader of senior night and homecoming last night and took a 28-0 win over Spring Hill in a game shortened by a fourth-quarter injury to Bears linebacker Collin Gleaves.
The game endured a lengthy delay with 6:46 to play. On a Spring Hill screen pass, Bear defenders Gleaves and Tanner Cocke were injured. After a few minutes, Cocke was helped to the sideline. But Gleaves remained on the field and was eventually taken from the Elzie Patton Field/Mel Brown Athletic Complex by stretcher to an ambulance.
After a delay of a half hour or so, the teams waved at each other across the field (postgame handshakes are forbidden in this year of COVID), ending the contest.
The Golden Bears were gifted their first score when Spring Hill muffed a punt at the Raider 14-yard line. A penalty backed Mt. Juliet up and Connor Kowalski kicked a 37-yard field goal for a 3-0 MJ lead.
Mt. Juliet had even better field position after Gleaves’ interception off a deflection gave the Bears the ball at the 9. Two Conlin Baggott runs later, the latter from 2 yards out, and a two-point pass from Stephen Swoner to Montrell Bandy off a fake kick, made it 11-0 less than four minutes in.
A Spring Hill fumble was recovered by Cadyn Bradshaw at the Raider 27.
That led to a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Swoner for an 18-0 lead with less than three minutes to play in the first quarter.
The Raiders, who hadn’t played the previous two weeks, finally found a positive when Landen Seacrest broke a tackle and raced 44 yards down the left sideline to the Mt. Juliet 36 where Christian Donatelli made a touchdown-saving tackle.
But Brett Hughes was wide right on a 37-yard field-goal attempt early in the second quarter, leaving the Bears up 18-0.
But Spring Hill was settling down, especially on defense, where the Raiders pitched a second-quarter shutout to keep the score 18-0 going into halftime.
Mt. Juliet appeared to get some offense going when Swoner found Osize Daniyan down the sideline for a 41-yard gain to the Spring Hill 36.
But a fumble ended that threat.
The Bears finally got their ground game humming, driving 64 yards to a 3-yard scoring sweep by Jamari Sowell for a 25-0 lead in the final minute of the third quarter.
With senior Brice Messenger taking over at quarterback, Mt. Juliet converted a fumble recovery by Bandy to a 21-yard field goal by Kowalski for a 28-0 lead with just over eight minutes to play.
Mt. Juliet is scheduled to take a 5-0 record to Clarksville next Friday to take on Rossview in Region 4-6A action.
