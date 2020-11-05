Bears skate to two dominant wins, tie in GNASH action

The Mt. Juliet Bears Hockey Club picked up five points in the GNASH Cup chase with decisive wins over Hendersonville/Station Camp/Beech (12-1) and Blackman/Stewarts Creek/Smyrna (18-2) and a 3-3 tie with Centennial.
Against Hendersonville last Wednesday, captain Michael Settle and Kyle Alsaker each lit the lamp three times for hat tricks while assistant captain Linden Palmer and Joey Simonek scored two goals apiece. Nick Redisi and Easton Krenske each collected a goal. Freshman Brandt Balz stopped 15 of 16 shots to earn his first win in his first start in goal.
Two nights later, Krenske, Simonek and Settle scored in the tie against Centennial. Robbie Simonek stopped 22 of 25 shots.
Palmer posted a hat trick and five assists Monday against Blackman/Stewarts Creek/Smyrna while Jake Panter also scored three times. Redisi, Logan Baskin, Anthony Paponetti and Jacob Winfrey each scored twice and Braylen Cox, Tyler Dubois, Riley Littleton and Shaun Caffrey once apiece. Balz blocked 7 of 9 shots in goal as Mt. Juliet/Lebanon/Green Hill moved to 4-0-1 for the season, good for third place in the GNASH standings going into last night’s game against Nolensville/Ensworth/Lipscomb at Centennial Sportsplex.
