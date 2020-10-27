Bears wait out lightning, storm past Station Camp

GALLATIN — Mt Juliet’s Golden Bears jumped out to a 33-0 halftime lead and rolled over Station Camp 53-16 last Friday.
The game was delayed two hours by lightning.
“I was pleased with the poise that we came out with after the delay,” said Mt. Juliet head coach Trey Perry.
After forcing Station Camp to a three-and-out on the opening drive, the Golden Bears wasted no time in getting on the board. On the third play on offense, Jamari Sowell raced around right end for a 52-yard touchdown, and an early 6-0 lead.
On the next Station Camp drive, the Golden Bears got the game’s first turnover, forcing a fumble by Chase White, giving the Golden Bears the ball at the Station Camp 45-yard line.
Eight plays later Osize Daniyan ran in from 18 yards increasing the lead to 12-0. After forcing another punt after another three-and-out by Station Camp, the Golden Bears broke through the line and blocked the punt that was recovered by Kaleel Stewart for a touchdown. Mt. Juliet converted the two-point conversion to increase the lead to 20-0.
On the next series, Station Camp quarterback Blake fumbled and the ball was recovered by Mt. Juliet lineman Breyon Patterson. Behind the legs of Colin Baggett and Camron Malone, Mt. Juliet moved the ball to the Station Camp 26-yard line. From there Sowell would score his second touchdown of the game increasing the lead to 27-0.
After forcing Station Camp to punt for the third time in the first half. Daniyan helped the offense move the ball to the Station Camp 27-yard line. Two plays later the Golden Bears completed their first pass of the game as Brice Messenger connected with Garrison Lewis on a screen pass gaining 14 yards. Station Camp was flagged for roughing the passer, moving the ball to the Station Camp 13-yard line. On the next play, Sowell scored from 13 yards, his third touchdown of the game, and increasing the lead to 33-0 at the half.
The second half would start just like the first half for the Golden Bears. On the third offensive play of the half, Malone would scamper 68 yards, increasing the lead to 40-0.
The Golden Bears’ defense got its third turnover of the game as Montrell Bandy intercepted Lancaster and returned the interception to the Station Camp 28-yard line. Josh Jackson would score just moments later from 10 yards, increasing the Golden Bears lead to 46-0.
Station Camp finally got on the board as the Bison drove 80 yards in 12 plays which took 8:39 off the clock as senior lineman Josiah Lopez scored from 1 yard. The Bison converted the two-point conversion cutting the lead to 47-8.
On the Golden Bears’ very next play, Jackson raced 60 yards for his second touchdown of the game increasing the lead to 53-8.
The Bison then went on another 80-yard drive that took almost six minutes off the clock as Ray Davis would score from 14 yards and then added the two-point conversion to make the final 53-16.
With the win Mt. Juliet improved to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in Region 4-6A play. This week the Golden Bears will play host to Hendersonville at Elzie Patton Stadium, with the winner being crowned region champion.
“Hendersonville has a good team, we are going to have to have a good week of practice,” said Perry, “and be ready to play against a very talented team.”
