Becht leads LHS boys, Castles carry Central girls to win at Portland

PORTLAND — Lebanon’s boys and Wilson Central’s girls won a District 9-Large match Thursday at Dogwood Hills Country Club.
The Blue Devils’ Ryan Becht was low medalist with a 78 as Lebanon finished with a 350. Portland was second at 372 while Wilson Central shot 392.
Wilson Central’s girls defeated Lebanon, 157-220. Portland did not field a team. Sarah Castle led the Lady Wildcats with a 77.
Carson Byrd carded a career-best 85 for Lebanon’s boys while Ryan Wood notched a 91 and Gabe Keith 96. John Hodge had a 103.
Zac Wilson led Central’s boys with a 91, followed by Bryce Gettler’s 95, Ethan Marcum’s 98 and Logan Vorhler’s 108.
For the Lady Wildcats, Castle was followed by sisters Kate and Molly, who sank an 80 and 93, respectively.
Daryl Mitchell led the Lady Devils with a 100, followed by Hannah Covington’s 230. Caroline Wright racked up a 123.
Lebanon’s next match will be Sept. 14 at the Lebanon Golf & Country Club against Green Hill and Macon County.
