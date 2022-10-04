Traffic will be impacted for multiple weeks as road work began on Beckwith Road on Thursday.
Mt. Juliet city commissioner Jennifer Milele described the project as a “full-depth replacement.”
Since the project also involves completing an overlay, Milele indicated that it could take a couple of weeks. However, the final paving portion of the project is only expected to take a couple of days.
An asphalt overlay is a layer of new asphalt applied over the existing base layer of asphalt on a driveway, parking lot, or road. These new layers are generally about 1.5-3 inches thick, depending on the demands on the asphalt and the depth of surface asphalt removed.
The impacted stretch of road runs the distance of Beckwith Road, from Interstate 40 to Posey Hill Road. Motorists traversing the area can expect delays until the work is completed.
Milele mentioned that the road’s need for repair prompted the project.
“There are so many potholes and imperfections in the road,” Milele said. “Mt. Juliet Public Works Department did not see any point in repairing those, because it needed resurfacing and repaving.”
The project had been on the books to be completed this fall, but it may not be the only improvement in the road’s future.
“Widening is on the city’s radar,” Milele said. “(There is) no funding at this point, and it would be years away.”
According to the city commissioner, widening is more likely to happen from potential future developments along Beckwith Road.
