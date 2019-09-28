The typecast homecoming opponent is a weak team that won't put up much of a fight while the home team enjoys the festivities.
Lebanon brought in unbeaten Beech to Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Field for the rite of fall. The Blue Devils made the game interesting for awhile. But the ground-bound Buccaneers seized momentum in the third quarter with a big momentum swing and left with a 40-21 triumph Friday night.
The shootout began early after the Blue Devil defense forced a three-and-out to begin the game. Lebnaon's De'Quantay Shannon, who put on a show with 247 yards on 21 carries, took the snap in the wildcat, put a spin move on the Buccaneers and raced to a 26 yards for a 7-0 lead.
Beech scored on three straight possessions. Ja'Sean Park, who led the visitors with 119 yards on 15 carries, scored on a 1-yard run on the first play of the second quarter to tie the score and added a 7-yard scoring run for a 14-7 Buccaneers lead.
Colin Woods made a leaping interception of a screen pass to put Beech in business at the Lebanon 23-yard line. Following a delay penalty, left-handed quarterback Xaviere Jones lofted a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Long for a 21-7 lead.
Then the shootout began. Shannon broke a tackle and raced 75 yards down the right sideline to bring the Blue Devils within 21-14.
Beech's Tysean Jefferson, who finished with 96 yards, followed suit by breaking from a pile with a 77-yard scoring run. But a 15-yard taunting penalty backed the Bucs up 15 yards, leaving the extra point short and leaving Beech with a 27-14 lead.
Lebanon drove 79 yards to a score just before halftime. Quarterback Eli Clemmons, subbing for the injured Breeze Copas,ran a run-pass option to perfection by zipping a 13-yard scoring strike to Dalton Woods with 23 seconds left to bring the Blue Devils within 27-21 going into the homecoming ceremonies.
A holding penalty stalled Lebanon's first drive of the second half before a special teams gaffe blew up in the Blue Devils' faces as punter Christian Pena struggled to field a low snap. His punt was blocked by Asher Talbot and returned 17 yards to the end zone by Jason Parson for a 35-21 Beech lead.
Lebanon had a golden opportunity to cut the lead in half with a first and goal at the 1. But a fumble was recovered by the Bucs in the end zone.
Two plays later, more disaster for the Blue Devils when Parks put it in fourth gear for a 75-yard touchdown. The extra point was botched, but Beech led 40-21 with less than 15 minutes to play.
Beech ran its base offense, the smokestack-I, and controlled the ball for all but a couple of minutes of the fourth quarter to ice its sixth win of the season while the Blue Devils dropped to 3-3.
Lebanon will travel to Station Camp in Gallatin in Region 4-6A action at 7 p.m. next Friday.
Week 6 Scores
Gallatin 16
WILSON CENTRAL 0
White House 8
WATERTOWN 28
FRIENDSHIP CHRISTIAN 42
King's Academy 7
Maplewood 0
MT. JULIET 35
