Ben F. Hurt, 92, of Hermitage, passed away on Aug. 14, 2022.
Born in Hendersonville, he is the son of the late P. W. and Lillie Mae Moore Hurt.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Ben F. Hurt, 92, of Hermitage, passed away on Aug. 14, 2022.
Born in Hendersonville, he is the son of the late P. W. and Lillie Mae Moore Hurt.
Mr. Hurt was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Hurt.
Mr. Hurt is survived by: his wife of 59 years, Bertie Mae Spears Hurt; sons, Ray Horton (and his wife, Brenda) of Old Hickory, Troy Hurt (and his wife, Vickie) of Hermitage, John Hurt (and Amber Taylor) of Hermitage; grandchildren, Angie Felts (and her husband, Andy), Christy Shingre, Samantha Correll; great-grandchildren, Amelia Felts, Ava Felts, Krish Shingre; and a sister, Patricia Meador of Hermitage.
Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday at Living Springs Baptist Church, located at 4559 Weakley Lane in Mt. Juliet. A celebration of life and military honors will be 11 a.m. on Thursday at Living Springs Baptist Church, with Rev. Edgar Boles and Rev. Terry Wilkerson officiating. Graveside and masonic service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Goodlettsville.
Active pallbearers will be Eddie Hurt, Chris Faircloth, Brandon Faircloth, P. J. Meador, Nick Meador and Patrick Meador. An honorary pallbearer will be Doug Turner.
Mr. Hurt was a faithful member of Living Springs Baptist Church, where he was a member of the believers Sunday class and was retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
He was also a US Navy veteran, a mason with the Gladeville Joppa Masonic Lodge No. 411, an avid fisherman, and bird hunter.
An online guest book for the Hurt family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna was entrusted with the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.