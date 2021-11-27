Funeral services for Benton E. “Bennie” Ligon, 90, of Lebanon, will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
Jason Mull and Jacob Colwell will officiate, and interment with military honors will follow at Barton’s Creek Cemetery.
Visitation with the family was on Friday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and again on Saturday after 10 a.m.
Mr. Ligon passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, 2021, at Quality Center in Lebanon, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Lebanon at the family home place on Franklin Road on Dec. 24, 1930, to the late Mack Richard, Sr., and Fannie Louise Davis Ligon. He always joked that he was a Christmas baby and that Santa Claus in fact delivered him to his parents.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by: great-grandson, William Thatcher Ligon; brothers, Mack Ligon, Jr., Huffman Ligon, Wendell Ligon; and sisters, Dolores Spickard and Glenda Miller.
Bennie was a 1950 graduate of Lebanon High School. Shortly thereafter, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1953.
In his early career, he worked as a surveyor, where he traveled up north to Michigan. That is where he would meet the love of his life, Joyce Ernesteen Clark, and on Oct. 8, 1956, the two became one in marriage, sharing 65 wonderful years as husband and wife.
After returning home to Tennessee, Mr. Ligon took a job with the US Army Corps of Engineers, where he worked as a regulatory specialist. He retired from the Corps after having worked for 30 years.
He then went to work for Robert Dedman in the Wilson County Property Assessor’s Office, a job which he thoroughly enjoyed and retired from after 10-plus years.
Mr. Bennie was raised in the Barton’s Creek Baptist Church, where he was saved and was later baptized. Later in life, he and his wife united with Fairview Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and sang in the choir.
There is much that could be said about this wonderful man, the likes of which this paper would not contain, but the author of this obituary may be a bit biased. He was a kind and loving man, who loved people and was always a joy to be around. He was a lover of life, a lover of family, and he loved his Lord and savior Jesus Christ, as was evident by the way he lived his life.
To know Bennie Ligon was to love and respect him. If there is such a thing as a good man, he would rank top on the list. Rest well Pop ... you will be desperately missed.
Mr. Ligon leaves behind: his loving wife of 65 years, Joyce E. “Ernie” Ligon; sons, Benton Wayne (Linda) Ligon, Gary Clark (Sharie) Ligon; grandchildren, Jason Wayne (Amie) Ligon, Courtney Leigh (Brent) Reece, Sarah Madison Ligon; his pride and joy and great-granddaughter, Marleigh Mai Reece; sister, Wilma Rose (Roger) Lancina; sisters-in-law, Betsy Grace Ligon, Beverly Goad Ligon; as well as a host of nieces and nephews and extended family.
Pallbearers will be Brent Reece, Bill Thorne, Jr., Marty Denton, Jimmy Speck, Mark Tuggle, Greg “Worm” Gibson, Jeff Brown, Kenny Taylor, Anthony Gray, and Wiley Taylor.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Wallace Alsup, Marvin DuVall, Darrell Townsend, Frank Wilson, A.B. Hedgepeth, Manuel Cummings, Don Spann, William James, Ron Gatlin, Sigmund Hanke, Wayne Thompson, Randy Castleman, Anita Jarrett, Jack LaFevor, Bobby Thompson, David Beal, and Robert Amonette.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com
