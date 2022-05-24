Bertie Ree Harrison, 89, of Alexandria, died on May 22, 2022, at American House Senior Living in Lebanon.
Born on Oct. 7, 1932, in Statesville, Bertie was the daughter of the late Willie Alvin Robertson and Mildred Lee Turney Robertson.
She was a 1950 graduate of Watertown High School and had a long career with Alexandria Bank & Trust, Dekalb County Bank and Union Planters Bank.
Bertie was a member of Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church, where she served as church treasurer for many years and was an active member of the Alexandria chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by: her husband of 69 years, Thermon Neal Harrison; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Julie Harrison; grandchildren, Jonathan (Bethany) Harrison, Jacob (Amelia) Harrison, Macy (Evan Potts) Harrison; great-grandchildren, Jack Harrison, Wade Harrison, Banks Harrison; sister, Marjorie (Charles) Lanius; brother-in-law, J.B. Granstaff; along with nieces and nephews.
Bertie was preceded in death by: a sister, Eleanor Granstaff; a brother, Wallace Robertson (and his wife, Nancy); and an infant brother, John Wayman Robertson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Hunter Funeral Home, with Tim Diffenderfer officiating. Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday and prior to services on Tuesday.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Harrison, Jacob Harrison, Jeff Cantrell, Steve Cantrell, Greg Harrison and Paul Stovall.
Interment will be at Hillview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Watertown High School Scholarship Fund.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers at American House Senior Living and Avalon Hospice for all their love and care.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
