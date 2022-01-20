Bethany Diane Saddler, 46 of the Statesville community, died on Jan. 16, 2022, at her residence.
Born on Jan. 5, 1976, she was the daughter of the late Anita Bogle Thornton and Albert Thornton and was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryver Reeves.
Beth was a 1994 graduate of Watertown High School and was a home healthcare worker.
She is survived by: her husband, Keith Saddler of Statesville; children, Hayley Saddler (Fred Coleman), Shane Saddler (Cami) and Hannah Saddler (Nick Reeves); grandchildren, Sydney Saddler, Tinsley Coleman; aunts, Lisa Bowen, Marie Derting, Brenda Bennett; mother-in-law, Dorothy Saddler; brother-in-law, Richard Saddler and nephews, Zack and Jake Saddler.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Hunter Funeral Home, with visitation having been held on Wednesday evening and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service time on Thursday.
Pallbearers are Nick Reeves, Fred Coleman, Zack Saddler, Jake Saddler, Richard Saddler and Jacob Brown.
Interment will be held at Jennings Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
