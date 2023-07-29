Betty Ann Richardson Marlin, 86, passed away on July 25, 2023, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
Updated: July 29, 2023 @ 9:54 am
Betty Ann Richardson Marlin, 86, passed away on July 25, 2023, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
She was the daughter of the late Floyd Richardson and Ella Irene Newman Richardson.
Betty was married to Samuel C. Marlin on Dec. 5, 1957.
Mr. Marlin passed away on Aug. 19, 1997.
Betty loved to read, travel and was a kind-hearted person.
She was a dedicated, key staff member to Tex Maddox — a long-time mayor of Lebanon — serving in numerous positions with the city of Lebanon from a young age until her retirement.
She was active at the Lebanon Senior Center and enjoyed walking at the Jimmy Floyd Center.
Betty was loyal to her many friends and respected by her colleagues.
She was also a faithful member of the Fairview Church in Lebanon.
Betty is survived by her sisters-in-law — Ronda Bratton and Virginia Puckett — and numerous cousins.
Visitation for Betty was held on Friday from 10 a.m. until noon at Partlow Funeral Chapel, located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon. Graveside services followed at 1 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fox Hollow Cemetery and Newman Cemetery.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was in care of the arrangements.
