Betty Jane Moss McMillen was born on Dec. 23, 1935, to her parents, the late Grady and Johnnie Moss, and departed this life on Oct. 29, 2022, at the age of 86.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, Robert McMillen; two sisters, Ruth Dunn, Rose Braswell; and a brother, Jim Moss.
Betty was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and attended Watertown First Baptist Church.
She worked at Norvell for 15 years and was a homemaker.
She is survived by: three children, Roberta (Ronnie) Jackson, Teresa (Dennis) Slager, Mike McMillen (all of Alexandria); five grandchildren, Beth (Eddie) Davis, Rhonda (Jake) Watts, Holly Slager Williams, Stephen (Brandy) Jackson, Jon (Katie) Slager; nine great-grandchildren, Paige Davis, Arielle (Dee) Smith, Damian (Reagan) Davis, Koby (Summer) Watts, Kelcie Watts, Preston Williams, Lucas Jackson, Livy Slager, Ellie Jon Slager; two great-great-grandchildren, Azzie Smith, Adriel Smith; three sisters, Ruby Gibbs of Alexandria, Margaret Jackson of Brush Creek, Martha Payne of Brush Creek; sister-in-law, Sue McMillen of Alexandria; brother-in-law, Vic (Debbie) McMillen of Alexandria; several nieces and nephews; special caregivers, Faye Neville and Bea Farmer; and Alive Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Watertown First Baptist Church with, Mike Burns, Gary Rickman and Michael Hale officiating, and burial will follow in Hillview Cemetery, with Don Mathis and Ben Putnam officiating.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. at Watertown First Baptist Church.
In addition to flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Sherry’s Run, in memory of Betty.
DeKalb Funeral Chapel in Smithville and Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown are in charge of the arrangements.
