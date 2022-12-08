Betty Jane Vandygrift, 78, of Lebanon passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, at her home, surrounded by loved ones.
Betty Jane Vandygrift, 78, of Lebanon passed away on Nov. 30, 2022, at her home, surrounded by loved ones.
Betty was born on April 17, 1944, in Wilson County, the daughter of the late Thurman Nixon Stephens and Isabell Parkerson Stephens.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents — Oliver Lige Parkerson and Movie Malone — and a sister, Mary Louise Claiborne.
Betty worked 28 years at Robertshaw Lux Time and then retired from Toshiba America in 2007.
She was a devoted Christian and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Betty is survived by: her husband of 57 years, Marvin Vandygrift; daughters, Stephanie Gray, Teresa (Mike) Maggart-Federico; granddaughter, Isabella (Thomas) Illobre; grandsons, Ethan and Nicholas Maggart; granddaughter, Ella Maggart; great-grandchildren, Jaxton Illobre, Skyler Illobre; siblings, Jerry (Linda) Stephens, Sue (Carter) House, James (Debbie) Stephens; brother-in-law, John Bryant Claiborne; along with many nieces and nephews.
A time of visitation to celebrate Betty’s life will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday at Hunter Funeral Home.
Hunter Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
