Betty Ruth (Lannom) Butler — a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister — passed peacefully on June 29, 2023.
She was born at home to the late Eldridge and Medie Lannom on July 30, 1934, in the Gladeville/Vesta community.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her beloved husband, Charlie Butler (who passed on May 25, 2023); son, Stanley Butler; granddaughter, Haden Butler; brothers, Grafton Lannom, Wayne Lannom; and sisters, Helen Hughey and Martha Henslee.
These losses were keenly felt. Yet, Betty’s strength and faith carried her through. Betty chose life, love, and family every day.
She was a life-long resident of Wilson County, where she had a fulfilling life as a homemaker and was a faithful member of Vine Church of Christ.
She was the fourth child of eight children and was raised on a large farm in south Wilson County. She always spoke highly of her growing-up years with a big family and how happy they were. She even talked about her childhood two days prior to her passing. They lived through the Great Depression but hardly knew it because they were self-sustaining.
Betty enjoyed gardening, canning, quilting, sewing, cross-stitching, cooking and baking. She also enjoyed reading and studying her Bible every night.
Charlie and Betty were happily married for 72-plus years. They loved to travel to the Great Smoky Mountains and the Gulf Coast.
She was the pillar of her family, the beacon of light guiding them through life.
Betty’s loving nature was the essence of her being, and she showered her family with an abundance of love that was felt by all who knew her.
She is survived by: her children, Michael (Barbi) Butler, Michelle (Tim) Lawrence; her daughter-in-law, Marilyn Butler; her grandchildren, Marshall Butler, Brett (Amanda) Butler, Zachary (Autumn) Butler, Ethan Butler of Oklahoma, Addie (Johnnie) Burlingame; her great-grandchildren, J.C. Butler, Gunner Butler, Henley Butler, Emery Butler, Saylor Burlingame; and her siblings, Jewell (Orien) Dickerson, Patsy (Claude) Maynard, Phillip (Roxie) Lannom; along with nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday at Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Dr. in Lebanon, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., with funeral services to follow at 4 p.m. Randy Ward will officiate, and congregational singing will be led by Tommy Smith.
Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Marshall Butler, Brett Butler, Zachary Butler, Ethan Butler, J.C. Butler, and Gunner Butler. Honorary pallbearers will be Phillip Lannom, Roy Denney, David Denney, Orien Dickerson and Claude Maynard.
The family would like to thank the staff at Saint Thomas West Hospital, Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, Vanderbilt Nashville, Murfreesboro Alive Hospice, Dr. Richard Martin, and his nurse, Jenny.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.