Betty Sue Brewington, 84, passed away on Nov. 21, 2021 in Summit Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, John W. and Ziper Summers; husband, Bud Brewington; and brothers, Earl Summers, Bobby Summers, Freddie Summers.
She is survived by her niece, Debbie (Gary) Brown.
Betty Sue was a homemaker and
member of the Church
of God.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday in the Partee House, located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Graveside services will follow immediately after the visitation in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Gordon Lee will officiate the service.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007, 615-444-7700 (obituary line), www.partlow
