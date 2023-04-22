Bettye Dalton Miller, 91, passed away at Lebanon Center for Health and Rehabilitation on April 15, 2023.
She is survived by: her grandson, Mellethius Miller; devoted sister, Nancy Dalton Calhoun; devoted niece, Yvette (Hosea) Calhoun Willis; nephew, Victor Calhoun; great-nieces, Janelle Calhoun, Kennedy Willis; great-nephew, Cameron Willis; adopted daughter, Yvonne Johnson; along with many other relatives and friends.
