Beulah M. Garrett passed away on Nov. 10, 2022 at age 91.
The celebration of life is at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
Beulah Merkey Garrett was born in Gotebo, Oklahoma, to Lillian Margaret Betche and Ernest Reno Merkey.
She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and theology from Southwestern College.
She married Melvin Winson Garrett on July 22, 1953.
Mrs. Garrett taught third grade at a Christian school in Wilmington, California, for one year before moving to Tennessee.
They moved to Lebanon in 1990, and Mrs. Garrett became very active on behalf of the citizens of Lebanon.
She served in the chamber of commerce for more than 30 years, beginning in 1990. She also served on the Lebanon City Council from 2010-18. She was a part of Wilson One since its inception.
Her lifetime of travelling the world brought invaluable experience to her service.
She enjoyed being with family and friends, attending family reunions, and playing cards.
Mrs. Garrett is preceded in death by: her husband of 30 years, Melvin Winson Garrett; sons, Winson Eugene Garrett, Ernest Nelson Garrett; parents, Lillian and Ernest Merkey; brothers, Carl Melton Merkey, Chester Paul Merkey; and sister, Bernice Elizabeth Merkey.
She is survived by: her brothers, Curtis Richard Merkey, Arliss (Sharon) Garrett; grandchildren, Jeremy Garrett, Joshua Garrett, Jennifer Garrett; along with cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Beulah had asked for her obituary to read, “I lived life to the fullest and enjoyed my friends and family.”
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Sherry’s Run for Life, which benefits those impacted by cancer.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.