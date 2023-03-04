Beverly Goad Ligon, 85, of Lebanon, passed away on March 1, 2023, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
She was born on April 4, 1937, in Wilson County, the daughter of the late Reuben Frank Goad and Vera Beatrice Loyd Goad.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Beverly Goad Ligon, 85, of Lebanon, passed away on March 1, 2023, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
She was born on April 4, 1937, in Wilson County, the daughter of the late Reuben Frank Goad and Vera Beatrice Loyd Goad.
She was a 1956 graduate of Lebanon High School and was a member of West Hills Baptist Church.
She worked as a bookkeeper for the Tennessee National Guard in Nashville and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by: her husband of 55 years, Wendell N. Ligon; infant daughter, Laurie Leigh Ligon; two brothers, Jimmy and Buddy Goad; and a sister, Rita Goad Phillips.
She is survived by: nine children, Kim (Keith) Patton, Connie (Mike) Kindle, Deana (Craig) Kestner, Todd (Mary) Ligon, Mesha Lannom, Monty (Jesse) Ligon, Brandon (Brandy) Ligon, Bridgette (Robert) Massey, Brook (Casey) Kinkead; 15 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Jonas Taylor officiating. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers are Brock Berryhill, Drake Berryhill, Isom Lannom, Ranch Lannom, Wyatt Ligon, Sam Ligon, Brett Kindle, Kaden Massey and Walker Nettles.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.