Beverly York passed away on Dec. 27, 2022, at age 75.
The funeral service, conducted by Jonas Taylor and Will McReynolds, is at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service. Extended family and close friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Beverly Jo Storie York was born in Lebanon on Jan. 11, 1947, to John Francis Storie, Sr., Maudie Reed Spence Storie of Lebanon.
She was saved and welcomed into the fellowship of First Baptist Church, where her family attended, on June 16, 1957. She was active in GA children’s ministry and other activities there.
Her education was in the Lebanon City School system, where she was active in sports, especially basketball, under Coach Miles McMillan, who nicknamed her “Dynomite.”
Excelling in vocal music under Miss Gwaltney, she and her sister participated in many recitals. Her family owned and operated two businesses — Wanda’s Grill and Storie’s Grocery at 319 Maple St., adjacent to the Lebanon Woolen Mill.
During the Vietnam War, she was a Bell Telephone Company overseas exchange operator in Augusta, Georgia. She remained with the company for more than a decade.
Later on, she was active in secretarial work in the construction industry in Lebanon and then in service to her local Baptist churches.
She and her husband, James E. York, designed and built several classic homes in Lebanon, where she decorated them expertly.
She was a world traveler, visiting several foreign countries and enjoyed spending time with her family at her various homes on the Gulf of Mexico.
She was a devoted mother to her children and wife to her husband, both of them attending football games and band performances both locally and at the University of Tennessee.
She is preceded in death by: her father, John Francis Storie, Sr., of Lebanon; mother, Maudie Spence Storie of Lebanon; brother, Ronald Kern (Linda) Storie of Nashville; and loving doggy, Scooter.
Survivors include: her husband of 46 years, James Edward York, Sr.; children, Lisa (Sam) York-McGee, James Edward York, Jr., Keith Travis (Lauren) Winfree, James Zachary York; sister, Wanda Gail (Terry) Stone; granddaughters, Graci Winfree (Josh) Luck, Mattie Winfree; great-grandchild, “Luck” (to be born in 2023); along with countless nieces, nephews, and their children.
A special thanks goes to her devoted and dear friend, Pauline Crook, Dr. Hardie Sorrels, Dr. Robert Woods, and hospice nurse and neighbor Heather Sadler-Gallaher.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
