A gathering of family and friends of Beverly Lambert Gilder was held last Saturday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the memorial service began at 1 p.m.
Mrs. Gilder, 62, of Lebanon, passed away on July 5, 2023, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Born on March 11, 1961, in Ellisville, Mississippi, she is the daughter of the late James Tinnon Lambert and Virgie Bell Flowers Lambert.
She retired from Lifeway, where she was a sales representative, and she was a member of Dalewood Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers — Bootsey, Billy, and Bobby Lambert.
She is survived by: her husband of 42 years, Rev. Stacy Gilder; two daughters, Leighanna (James) Williams, Kristen (Terry) Hensley; grandson, Gibson Kelly Hensley; granddaughter, Kaytlin Williams; brothers, Buddy Lambert, Benny (Debbie) Lambert, Burl Lambert, Buster (Rita) Lambert, Bryan Lambert; sisters, Christie Camp, Jamie Hughes, Shannon Stewart; and sister-in-law, Linda Lambert.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
