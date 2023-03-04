The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Joan Oxley, an eighth-grade social studies teacher at Watertown Middle School ...
Name … Joan Oxley
School …Watertown Middle School
Age … 49
What grade/subject do you teach? Eighth-grade social studies
How long have you been in education? 20 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? Four years
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? I have taught at Tuckers Crossroads (for 13 years), West Wilson Middle School (three years), and Rock Springs Middle School (one year).
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I was in (U.S. Army) JROTC in high school, and I camped in the woods with our adventure training unit.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? I enjoy reading and spending time with my family.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I have been able to teach with my son while I have been at Watertown Middle School. We both teach eighth grade. He teaches science, and I teach social studies.
How would you describe your teaching style? It’s lecture, group discussions, relate history to the real world, and engaging activities.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? I like to get my students up and moving. We have done races to help them remember the Corrupt Bargain, and I charged them taxes in order to help them relate to how the colonists felt toward England. The taxes or Oxley Bucks turned into the students creating their own Patriots/Loyalists groups and creating their own propaganda posters to unite the school to either end the Oxley Bucks or allow them to continue.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? Several years ago, I had a student that was not doing his work in any class. I was very frustrated with him, but instead of yelling at him, I asked what was going on. He told me he had been taken away from his mom and wanted to go back with her. I asked him what I needed to do to help him go back with her. We came up with a plan (which did include him doing all of his work in every class), and he was able to go back with his mom before the school year was up. That situation made me realize that I needed to talk to students and let them know that I am in their corner to help them succeed in life (not just in my classroom).
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? My administrators allow me to try different teaching strategies and are very encouraging towards me as a whole.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? When I was in school, my teachers encouraged me to always try my best and never settle. I have very fond memories of my teachers, and I wanted to be just like them.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It’s when students succeed or grow. It does not have to be in my class. I love when they come to tell me how they did on a math test or went up in English on their benchmark assessment. I also love to see them succeed outside of education. Their joy and excitement is contagious.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? It’s seeing my students’ potential, yet, they do not (achieve). It kills me to see my students give up on their self, which is why I do my best to try to encourage them to believe in their self and never settle.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? I have realized the importance of building relationships first, and then, the learning will take place. It is so true that if students know you care about them as a person, then, they will learn from you.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? I think there is more stress on districts (from the state) to have their students perform or reach certain numbers on absenteeism, high-school graduations, discipline issues, etc., which ultimately filters down into the schools. There is a reason why teachers are leaving. Yet, the higher-ups (not the districts) are trying to put a band-aid on the situation and not really addressing the real reason. Until this issue is addressed, I fear that the educational system will lose several of brightest and best teachers, which will affect student success.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? I would like the people that make the decisions for education to spend a month in one school. This would allow them to see first-hand what really goes on in classes. Then, they can go back (with background knowledge) to create laws about education.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? Without a doubt, it would be my eighth-grade social studies teacher, Mrs. McCamish. She not only made learning early American History so fun and engaging, but she truly cared about me as a person. She was someone I could talk to about life, and she would encourage me to know my worth and never settle for less (in school and my personal life). I have remembered this throughout both personal life and teaching career, and I constantly tell my eighth-graders the same thing.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? By far, it has to be Oxley Bucks. What started out as one lesson (to allow the students to better understand how the colonists felt about England’s taxes) turned into them creating Patriots/Loyalists groups, discussing how to stop their taxes (if a teacher taught eighth grade, they too had Oxley Bucks), and them creating propaganda posters to hang all over the school. I even dressed up and wore a crown while I collected their taxes. To this day, they still talk about Oxley Bucks and the lessons they learned from it. I have seventh-graders come up to me and ask if I am going to have Oxley Bucks next year with them.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? Thank you for believing in me and pushing me to know my worth and never settle.
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? It’s that I believe in my students, want them to succeed in life, and that they know they are loved.
