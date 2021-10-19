Big first half leads Phoenix to win at Campbellsville

CAMPBELLSVILLE — Cumberland rolled through Campbellsville last Saturday as the offense exploded for 630 yards of offense in a 54-32 win on the road.
The Phoenix (3-3, 2-1 MSC) erupted out of the gates in the first half for 46 first-half points. James Christian toted the rock 20 times for 229 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Dylan Carpenter completed 12 of 17 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Styles Corder caught four passes for 141 yards, Jaylen Taylor had four receptions for 93 yards and a score and Ian Hafner caught one pass for a 42-yard score.
Campbellsville (1-4, 1-2 MSC) came storming back in the second half, but had too much to overcome. Former Lebanon High star Dequantay Shannon announced he will be a force in the Tiger backfield with 105 rushing yards and his first three college touchdowns. Quarterback Josh Meglis completed 16 of 34 passes for 218 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Cumberland scored on the opening drive after Campbellsville allowed the Phoenix to extend the drive on a punt by having too many players on the field. Christian ran in his first touchdown of the game from 10 yards out. The Phoenix went for two and failed for a 6-0 lead.
On Campbellsville’s first play from scrimmage, freshman Shannon exploded for a 77-yard touchdown rush. The point-after try was no good and the game was tied at 6-6 after six minutes of play.
The Phoenix took just six plays to get in the end zone capped by a 15-yard touchdown rush by Kaleb Witherspoon to give Cumberland a 13-6 lead.
On the next drive, Meglis tried to find a receiver in the slot and Trevor Griffin jumped the route perfectly to set up the Phoenix in Campbellsville territory. Four plays later Treylon Sheppard scored on a 4-yard rush and Cumberland held a 20-6 lead after the first quarter.
The Phoenix defense forced a three-and-out on the next possession, allowing Carpenter to throw for a 42-yard touchdown to Hafner. The point-after by Hunter Mathis was good and Cumberland led 26-6 one minute into the second quarter.
After another quick go for the Tigers offense, the Phoenix handed it to Christian for three straight carries. On the third carry Christian broke loose for a 45-yard score to put Cumberland up 33-6.
The next Cumberland possession, Carpenter threw a bomb to Jaylen Taylor for 44 yards and the Phoenix drove it to the goal line.
On a second down play, Carpenter scrambled out of the pocket and found enough daylight to rush for a 4-yard score.
The Phoenix added one more touchdown in the half after former Watertown standout Jayden Jobe recovered a fumble, forced by Jeremiah Mathews, on the Tigers’ 17-yard line. Two plays later, Carpenter threw a fade to Taylor who made a circus catch while being interfered with for the score to take a 47-6 lead into the break. Campbellsville put up 26 points, including touchdown runs of 3 and 5 yards by Shannon, in the second half to make the score look closer than the game actually was. Christian got loose for a 65-yard touchdown rush to put the icing on the cake as the Phoenix.
Cumberland will be back at home this coming Saturday for homecoming against Bethel University. Kickoff at Nokes-Lasater Field is set for 1:30 p.m.
