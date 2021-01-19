Big second half lifts Pikeville women past CU, 62-50

Halfway through the third quarter Cumberland’s women held an 11-point lead last Saturday, but the team fell into a major shooting slump allowing Pikeville to overcome the gap with a 38-17 run to defeat the Phoenix, 62-50, at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Pikeville (10-5, 6-5 MSC) was held to just 20 points at the half, including four points in the first quarter, due to poor shooting and solid defense by the Phoenix, but in the second half, the Bears matched their first-half total in both the third and the fourth quarter. The Bears shot 50% from the field in the second half and buried seven threes.
Cumberland (2-7, 1-7 MSC) opened up the game with solid defense in the first-half holding the Bears to just 25.0% from the field working all the way up to an 11-point lead before the tables were turned. The Phoenix shot 20-of-53 (37.7%) from the field and only hit three triples, all in the first half.
Junior Britany Miller had a solid performance offensively leading Cumberland with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting. She also brought in four rebounds. Sydnie Ward posted nine points and two steals. Freshman Lindsey Freeman scored eight points, three boards, and two assists. Abby Morgan went 3-of-5 from the field scoring seven points.
Most of Pikeville’s damage came off the bench as Alexis Reed went for 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting and hit five triples in the game. Julia Parker scored 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting, she scored all 13 points in the fourth quarter. Center Briana Burbridge scored 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting. The Bears Morgan Stamper and Sierra Ferltner contributed on the glass pulling down nine and eight rebounds, respectively.
Cumberland jumped out to a 7-2 lead over the first five minutes as Lindsey Freeman buried a three and Miller connected on two jumpers. The Phoenix extended the lead out to 11-2 after Morgan and Miller both hit a layup for an 11-4 after the first quarter.
Pikeville began to get back in the game in the second quarter getting to a three-point game at 14-11, but Cumberland went on a 10-2 run after Mackenzie Trouten and Sydnie Ward both hit three-pointers and Freeman and Ashlyn Pittman each added two-pointers for a 21-13 lead. The Bears closed the gap before the half as the Phoenix went into the intermission with a 27-20 lead.
Cumberland pushed the halftime lead out to their largest lead of the game, 33-22 after Faith Eubank scored on a jumper in the paint. Immediately after the 11-point lead, Pikeville went on a 13-1 run to tie the game at 34-34. Both teams battled the rest of the third quarter and Cumberland barely edged the Bears holding a 43-43 lead going into the fourth.
Pikeville closed the fourth quarter on a 20-7 run. Cumberland didn’t score a field goal until the final minute of the game.
Cumberland will be on the road for its next four games starting at No. 8 Thomas More on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.