Bill Moore passed away on Oct. 24, 2021, at age 80.
The funeral service is at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial after the service.
Visitation is at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the service at 3 p.m.
Billy Gerald Moore was born in Fulton, Mississippi, to Telic Hare and Dale Moore.
He served in the National Guard for more than 30 years and retired as a master sergeant.
He also had his own car sales business for more than 30 years.
He is survived by: his daughter, Tracie (Mike) Lackey; grandchildren, Joslyn Lackey, Trace Lackey, Brooke (Jason) Holland, Austin (Alexis) Rich, Alley Rich, Bentley Rich; siblings, Larry Moore, Linda Spence; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by: his wife Nancy Moore; son, Tony Rich; parents, Telic and Dale Moore; sister, Loise Jean Ray; and half-brother, Johnny Moore.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393
