Billie Jo McDonald passed away on Jan. 12, 2022, at age 84.
The inurnment and graveside service, conducted by Danny Sellars, is at 1 p.m. on Jan. 22 at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Billie Jo McDonald was born in Crossville to Stella Hunter Fields and Noah Columbus Fields.
She was a beautician and a member of the Church of God.
She enjoyed being with her family, cooking and watching women’s basketball. One of her finest achievements was earning her GED diploma at 62 years old.
Mrs. McDonald is survived by: her children, Joey (Bambi) McDonald, Jackie Manning, Steve McDonald; grandchildren, Jessica McDonald, Amber Hall, Matthew Manning, Aubrey Manning; sister, Alene Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Jackie D. McDonald; parents, Stella and Noah Fields; and siblings, Ruby Thomas, Helen Burrows, Christine Fields, Odell Fields and Deloyd Fields.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.