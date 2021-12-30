Billie Marie Coffee McKinney, 91, of Mt. Juliet, died on Dec. 25, 2021.
Billie was born in Lebanon and was the daughter of the late Baxter Coffee and Willie Ethel Bennett Coffee.
She was a member of the Donelson Fellowship.
Billie was retired from Memorial Hospital and Trans Pat.
Billie enjoyed cooking, gardening and camping.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Robert McKinney, Sr.; son, Robert “Bobby” McKinney, Jr.; and siblings, Nathan Marty Proctor, Mike Proctor, Ray Proctor and Barbara Parker.
She is survived by: her children, Patsy McKinney (Roger) Burns, Bradford Scott (Glenda) McKinney; grandchildren, Traci (Jason) Avery, Robert Kevin (Marylynn) McKinney, Amy McKinney (Marc) Raymer, Kyle (Katie) McKinney, Noah Scott McKinney, John Burns, Aaron Burns; and great-grandchildren, Michael McKinney, Zach McKinney, Kinsley Rayner, Payden Raymer, Harper McKinney and Emerson McKinney.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. on Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, with Danny Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday and from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, located at N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive in Mt. Juliet.
