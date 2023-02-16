Billie Ruth Thackston Sircy

Billie Ruth Thackston Sircy

Funeral services for Billie Ruth Thackston Sircy will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation was held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the service.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.