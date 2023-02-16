Funeral services for Billie Ruth Thackston Sircy will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation was held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the service.
Mrs. Sircy, 81, of Lebanon, passed away on Feb. 12, 2023.
Born on Sept. 24, 1941, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Billy and Fannie Mai Swift Thackston.
She worked at the Lebanon Woolen Mill and was a sitter for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Cecil Sircy, and two sons, David Cecil Sircy and Timothy Lee Sircy.
She is survived by: her son, Mike (Gay) Sircy; grandchildren, Lindsay Sircy (Zack) Doak, Desiree Sircy; Ryan (MaKenzie) Sircy; great-grandchildren: Kinlee Doak, Karter Doak, Bryan Sircy, Isla Sircy, Blake Hunt and Olivia Hunt.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
