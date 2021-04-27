Softball player Courtney Billington Conner golfer/basketball player Kellie O’Connell Sallis will be the eighth and ninth inductees into the Wilson Central Sports Hall of Fame, it was announced Friday.
A four-year starter at shortstop for coach Ashley Putman-Serbin, Billington was team captain in 2007 and ’08, a three-time all-District 9-AAA selection and two-time all-district tournament choice.
She was named all-state by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association as a senior.
Named to the Tennessee All-Star team to play Kentucky, she was a Wendy’s High School Heisman nominee.
A four-time Golden Glove winner for the Lady Wildcats, she was Rookie of the Year in 2005, Best Offensive Player and Wildcat Award winner in ’07 and ’08 and co-Most Valuable Player as a senior in ’08.
Voted Most Athletic by her class, she was third in her senior class of 325.
At Lipscomb University, she was named Freshman of the Year in the Atlantic Sun Conference and first-team all-conference as a sophomore.
She won the A-Sun batting title with a .373 average while starting 62 of 63 games at shortstop as the Lady Bisons qualified for the NCAA tournament.
She is finishing her chief residency of podiatry in Indianapolis and slated to graduate in June, after which she will begin practicing in Bowling Green, Ky.
She is married to Jeremy Connor.
Sallis was a freshman when Wilson Central opened in 2001 and started from day 1 in the backcourt for coach Bud Brandon, helping the Lady Wildcats to the state tournament in 2004 and ’05 and helping lay the groundwork for the championships which followed.
As it was, she was named all-district in 2003 and all-district and region tournaments as a junior and senior.
She may have been more dominant in golf where she played for her mother, Debbie Hill, qualifying for three state tournaments and winning 26 of 29 verifiable matches.
She finished eighth in the state tournament as a sophomore.
After finishing as salutatorian of her 2005 class, she played golf for Samford University.
She finished her graduate work at Vanderbilt in its nurse practitioner program.
Married to Kenny Sallis and mother of Madison, 2, and Emmy, 1, the Lebanon resident works in real estate.
Conner and Sallis will be inducted as the third class of the WCHS Sports Hall of Fame on May 27.
