Billy Charles Huff Sr., 88, of Lebanon, passed away on Dec. 8, 2021, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Shirley Huff; his parents, Charlie and Lena Huff; son, Billy Charles Huff, Jr.; brothers, Franklin Huff, Bobby Huff; and sisters, Margaret Cox and Mildred Glover.
He is survived by: his daughters, Deborah Huff, Joanie (Steve) Blevins; brother, Tommy Huff; sister, Robbie (Garland) Apple; grandchildren, Courtney (Brian) Ferrell, Brittany (John) Perner, Chelsea (Matthew) Watkins, Katie Blevins, Ben (fiancé, Tyree Taylor) Maples, Lauren (Jared) Young, Billy (fiancé, Megan Ray) Huff III, Wesley Blevins, Jackson Blevins; great-grandchildren, Isabella Ferrell, Jennifer Perner, Beau Young, Madeleine Watkins, and Braxton Woodard.
Mr. Huff was a tool-and-die machinist, renowned welder, and the founder and owner of Mastercraft Tool, later known as Multi Specialty.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel, located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon
Funeral services will be held on Monday at the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Dr. in Lebanon, at 1 p.m., with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Ben Maples, Billy C. Huff III, Jackson Blevins, Jared Young, Brian Ferrell and Wayne Huff. Honorary pallbearers are Tommy Huff, Steve Piercy, Steve Blevins, Bryant Lewis, Matt Watkins and Wesley Blevins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Operation Smiles.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements. 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com
