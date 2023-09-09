A funeral service for Billy Clark McKinney will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Sanderson Funeral Home in Carthage, with Dickie Johnson, Jimmy Gibbs and James T. Gibbs officiating.
Interment will be held at Smith County Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service at Sanderson Funeral Home in Carthage.
Mr. McKinney, 76, of the Elmwood community, passed away on Sept. 5, 2023, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville.
Born on July 10, 1947, in the old McFarland Hospital in Lebanon, he was the only child of the late Walter James “Jim” and Pauline Vaden McKinney.
He was saved in 1960 during a revival meeting at Caney Fork Missionary Baptist Church.
He was baptized in the waters of Peyton’s Creek into the fellowship of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church by the late Kenneth Gibbs.
He overcame polio as a child and a very serious car accident in 1969.
He made the Nashville papers at 5 years old while a polio patient at Vanderbilt when he was presented a king-sized, all-day sucker by then Isaac Litton High School tackle John Gordy.
He often laughed at the photo of him in only his underwear and leg brace.
He attended Carthage Elementary School and was a 1966 graduate of Smith County High School.
An outdoorsman, when he was a young man, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and became an avid golfer.
He enjoyed politics and the occasional argument with his friends.
He enjoyed catching up on all the latest news at the Hardee’s roundtable.
He was a member of the Smith County Board of Education, representing District 8, during the 1980s.
He worked for the Tennessee Department of Transportation for more than 31 years before retiring.
He then went to work with his life-long friend Steve Armistead, the Wilson County road superintendent. His job with the Wilson County Road Commission lasted for 19 years before his final retirement due to multiple back surgeries.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his grandparents, Walter and Alma Clark McKinney and Merideth T. and Virginia Dickens Vaden; father and mother-in-law, Hilary and Edna Massey Hesson; and sisters-in-law, Nancy (Frank) Fowler and Paulette (Mack) Metcalf.
He is survived by his wife of more than 53 years, Judy Hesson McKinney, and a son, Walter Clark McKinney, along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Pallbearers are Roy Vaden, Randy Woodard, Ricky Woodard, Gary Woodard, Danny Manning, Steve Murphy, Phil Massey, Pat Massey, Tony Dickens, and Dale Owens
Memorials may be made to New Salem Missionary Baptist Church or to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
