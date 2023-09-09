Billy Clark McKinney

Billy Clark McKinney

A funeral service for Billy Clark McKinney will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Sanderson Funeral Home in Carthage, with Dickie Johnson, Jimmy Gibbs and James T. Gibbs officiating.

Interment will be held at Smith County Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the service at Sanderson Funeral Home in Carthage.

