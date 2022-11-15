Billy Hill, also known as Billy Cruz, passed away on Nov. 11, 2022, at age 89.
The funeral service, conducted by Danny Sellars, will be held on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon at 11 a.m. and will be followed by burial services at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Goodlettsville. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.
Billy Hill, also known as Billy Cruz, was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Angeline Vesci Cruz and Rafael Cruz.
Billy always enjoyed singing, playing guitar, and entertaining.
After his service in the U.S. Air Force, he made entertaining his livelihood for 58 years.
Billy Cruz is survived by: his children, Beverly Briney, Faron Cruz, David Cruz, Charity Cruz; several step-children; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; several step-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by: his son, Randy Cruz; parents, Angeline and Rafael Cruz; and siblings, Charles Cruz, Joseph Cruz, Nicholas Cruz and Richard Cruz.
Through his music and life, his legacy will live forever.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
