Billy Cruz

Billy Cruz

Billy Hill, also known as Billy Cruz, passed away on Nov. 11, 2022, at age 89.

The funeral service, conducted by Danny Sellars, will be held on Friday in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon at 11 a.m. and will be followed by burial services at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Goodlettsville. The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.