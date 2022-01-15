Billy Howard Truitt, 94, passed away on Jan. 12, 2022, from this world and went home to be with his Savior.
He was born in Macon, Missouri, on April 13, 1927, to Otis and Eva Lea Truitt, who preceded him in death. Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Bill is survived by: his wife of 69 years, Mary Lou Truitt; daughter, Vicki (Dave) Gordon; brother, Jack (Kay) Truitt; sister, Nora (Larry) Brown; grandsons, Shannon Gordon, Troy (Pam) Gordon; and great-grandchildren, Alex (fiancé, Laura Privott) Dozier, Ethan Gordon, Eva Gordon, Landon Gordon, Kara Webster and Lauren Webster.
During his life he served his Lord, family, church and friends. Bill also served his country and was a World War II veteran of the Army.
He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church presently and a long-time and beloved member of the Bevier First Baptist Church of Bevier, Missouri.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman and spent his time in nature fishing, hunting and teaching.
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday at Immanuel Baptist Church, located at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon, at 2 p.m., with visitation from noon until the service.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
