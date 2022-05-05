Billy Jack Tubb, 87, of Lebanon, passed away on May 3, 2022, at his residence.
He is preceded in death by parents, James Howard and Mildred Tubb; daughter, Vickie Lynne Knight; and son-in-law, Eddie Burton.
He is survived by: his wife of 65 years, Alice Vance Tubb; daughters, Tammy Lenelle Hobbs (and her husband, Mike), Jackie Harris (and her husband, Jerry), Toni V. Burton; grandchildren, Wendy Knight, Leah Mendoza, Heather (Darrell) Tidwell, Justin Hobbs, Clint Harris, Connor Harris; great-grandchildren, Noah Tidwell, Tate Tidwell, Desmond Mintor, Bailey Mendoza, Kash Mendoza, Callie Grooms, Blake Mendoza, Ma’layah Robinson; and great-great-grandchild, Layla Mendoza.
Mr. Tubb was a farmer and a member of LaGuardo Church of Christ.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Christian Life Chapel, located at 105 Holloway Dr. in Lebanon.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Bob Haley will officiate.
Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Clint Harris, Connor Harris, Justin Hobbs, Desmond Mintor, Tate Tidwell, Noah Tidwell, Jose Neyra, and Bailey Mendoza. Honorary pallbearers will be Melinda Ward, John Buchanan, Joe Estes, Jimmy Draper, Sam Burton, Terry Ramsey, Calvin Ramsey, Chico Offit, and Jerry Massingile.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
