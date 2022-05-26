Billy James Henry was born Nov. 18, 1936, in Jackson County, and he passed away at his residence in Old Hickory on May 24, 2022, at the age of 85.
He was the son of the late Carlos Davidson and Vera Ransom Davidson.
He was married to the late Beverly Sue Henry.
He was a retired drywall contractor and a member of the Powell Road Church of Christ in Lebanon.
He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by: his son, Michael Brown; daughter, Susan Henry; grandson, Justin Kirby; sister, Geneva Colwell; and brothers, Donald Henry and Paul Davidson.
Survivors include: three sons, David (Gail) Brown of Cookeville, Donald (Lisa) Henry of Mt. Juliet, James “Bo” Henry of Mt. Juliet; two daughters, Kathy Kirby of Old Hickory, Lisa Brown of Smithville; three sisters: Dorothy Powers of Old Hickory, Thelma Harrington of Gainesboro, Kathy Vandergriff of Old Hickory; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at Anderson Upper Cumberland Funeral Home in Gainesboro, with Richard Perry officiating. Burial will follow in Young Cemetery in the Center Grove community of Jackson County.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Anderson Upper Cumberland Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
