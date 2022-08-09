Billy Morris Shoulders

Billy Morris Shoulders

Billy M. Shoulders, 90, a farmer of the Cato community, died at 11:40 p.m. on July 30, 202,2 at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, where he was admitted earlier that day from Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage.

Mr. Shoulders was at the Carthage chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home, where his funeral services were conducted on Wednesday afternoon, with Jackie Dillehay officiating.

