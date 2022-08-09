Billy M. Shoulders, 90, a farmer of the Cato community, died at 11:40 p.m. on July 30, 202,2 at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin, where he was admitted earlier that day from Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage.
Mr. Shoulders was at the Carthage chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home, where his funeral services were conducted on Wednesday afternoon, with Jackie Dillehay officiating.
Following the 1 p.m. services, burial was in the Garden of Gethsemane at Smith County Memorial Gardens.
He was the third of 10 children and the first to die.
He was born Billy Morris Shoulders on March 18, 1932, on the family farm in the Cato community of Trousdale County and was the son of the late Claude Morris Shoulders, who died March 11, 1994, at the age of 87, and Leonia Dorch Oldham Shoulders, who died on Dec. 22, 2009, at the age of 99.
His father, Mr. Claude, was a long-time bus driver for the Smith County School System, running the Riddleton-Dixon Springs route.
Mr. Shoulders was a 1951 graduate of Smith County High School, where he majored in agriculture.
He was saved at the age of 14 at a revival meeting being conducted by the late elder Calvin “Cal” Gregory and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Maces Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where he remained as a member until death.
Mr. Shoulders was preceded in death by his former first wife and the mother of his children, the late Ada Apple Shoulders, who died on July 14, 2007, at the age of 71.
They were preceded in death by a daughter, Phyllis Elaine Shoulders, who died at the age of three days old on Dec. 15, 1952.
He was also preceded in death by his and Ada’s son, Marty Gene Shoulders, who died at the age of 62 after a battle with cancer on Oct. 7, 2021.
In Gatlinburg on June 13, 1998, he was united in marriage to Lafayette resident, the former Virginia Sue Mitchell.
Mr. Shoulders retired in 2007 at the age of 75 as a van driver for the Upper Cumberland Human Resources Agency, driving both in Smith and Macon counties for a period of service of over 21 years.
He enjoyed his life career as a farmer and especially enjoyed raising watermelons.
In addition to farming, he served as a director of the former Cookeville Production Credit Association for several years in the 1970s.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Sue, of more than 24 years, are: his three children, Charlotte Shoulders Hensley (and husband, Kenny Hensley) of the Boulton Bend community, Eddie Shoulders of the Boulton Bend community, Jeff Shoulders (and wife, Shannon) of Phoenix, Arizona; Sue’s daughter, Shannon Armistead (and husband, Paul) of the Tanglewood community); six sisters, Sylvia Shoulders Hibdon of Clarksville, Elberta Shoulders Burnette of Springfield, Edwina Shoulders Southerland of Cleveland, Faye Shoulders Fowler (and husband, Jack) of Florida; Mary Ann Shoulders Roberts (and husband, Lanier) of Alabama, Betty Jean Shoulders Cothron of Springfield; three brothers, J. B. Shoulders (and wife, Roberta) of Lafayette, Bobby Shoulders of Gallatin, James Shoulders (and wife, Sue) of Greenbrier; five grandchildren, Brian Hensley (and wife, Krista) of the Lock Seven community, Beth Hensley Conditt (and husband, Josh of the Brush Creek community), Racheal McBroom Petty (and husband, Jonathan) of Hartsville, Taylor Shoulders of Hartsville, Timmy Wentworth of Lafayette; four great-grandchildren, Haley Ezell (and husband, Caleb), Regean Petty, Julian Petty, Sloan Conditt; and caregiver, Courtney Bode of the Castalian Springs community.
The Shoulders family requests memorials be made to the Smith County Senior Citizen Center.
