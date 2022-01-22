The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission approved plans to build BJ’s Wholesale Club in Mt. Juliet at its meeting on Thursday.
BJ’s Wholesale Club has more than 224 stores in 17 states. The Mt. Juliet location will be built south of Interstate-40 at Adams Lane on 27.8 acres.
Last month, the city of Mt. Juliet announced that BJ’s Wholesale Club submitted plans on opening a new location there.
The membership-only warehouse club has a total of 104,353 square feet.
BJ’s will include a 3,400 square-foot tire center that will connect to the main building with its own entrance and a separate 214 square-foot, 12-pump gas station on the property. A propane station will also be included into this building.
BJ’s will be a major component to Providence Central, an approved mixed-use development that will stretch much of the area between South Mt. Juliet Road and Central Pike over 10-15 years.
The planning commission discussed road improvements and reconfigurations surrounding BJ’s. The group also went over extensions to Providence Parkway.
Developers have been working on this extension since last July.
Joe Haddix, the principal of Civil Site Design Group (CSDG), said that the two bridges are the biggest items on this development.
He estimated that the larger bridge on the east side of the extension will be completed by next week.
Haddix also estimated that Providence Parkway will be open to traffic by April.
Mt. Juliet City Engineer Shane Shamanur said that extension plans on Adams Lane are currently under construction review.
Haddix said that they are planning to install a cul-de-sac in front of the Graves Fitness Center on this street.
He also said that CSDG went over a traffic study for BJ’s.
Haddix said that three lanes will be paved on Adams Lane as well as five lanes on Providence Parkway.
He also shared Shamanur’s comment that BJ’s generates so much traffic that developers are going to add a deceleration lane to Adams Lane for a southbound, right-hand turn into the store.
Shamanur said that adding an eastbound left-turn lane from Adams Lane to South Mt. Juliet Road would reduce traffic to 40 seconds during peak afternoon hours.
Mt. Juliet City Planner Jennifer Hamblen addressed some cosmetic concerns over BJ’s new location.
The city requested cart corrals and a six-inch curb to be added into BJ’s site plan.
They also requested the corrals to integrate with the landscape islands.
Hamblen mentioned Publix as an example on this request.
She said that the curb will offset the volume and size of the shopping carts and create two delineated lanes for those carts.
“BJ’s Wholesale Club is an exciting addition to Mt. Juliet,” said Hamblen.
• In other business, the Planning Commission also gave final plat approval for Wright Farms.
Wright Farms is a subdivision that is located in Wilson County. However, it is within Mt. Juliet’s growing boundary. The subdivision is zoned R-1 and has more than 42 single-family lots on 25.86 acres.
The Wilson County Planning Office reviewed Wright Farms’ plat and found it compliant with the county’s zoning regulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.