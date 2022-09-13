BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — A black pastor who was arrested by white police officers after refusing to provide identification while watering the flowers of a neighbor who was out of town has filed a federal lawsuit alleging the ordeal violated his constitutional rights and caused lingering problems, including emotional distress and anxiety.
Michael Jennings filed the lawsuit on Friday night against three officers and the central Alabama town of Childersburg, requesting a jury trial and seeking an unspecified amount of money.
Jennings identified himself as “Pastor Jennings” but refused to provide identification to the officers when he was asked to, who then arrested him on a charge of obstructing government operations after a 20-minute confrontation that included raised voices on both sides.
Jennings, 56, was arrested in May after a neighbor called 911 and said a “younger black male” and gold sport-utility vehicle were at a house while the owners — who are friends of Jennings and had asked him to watch their home — were away.
Jennings’ lawyers held a news conference outside of the Birmingham federal courthouse on Saturday to discuss the lawsuit, and the NAACP, the nation’s oldest civil rights organization, and other groups planned a rally afterward at a downtown park.
“I’m here for accountability, and I’m here for justice,” Jennings stated at the news conference.
The suit alleged the actions of officers Christopher Smith and Justin Gable, Sgt. Jeremy Brooks and the city violated rights protecting against unlawful arrest and guaranteeing free speech.
Jennings claimed multiple continuing mental problems after his arrest, including post traumatic stress disorder and humiliation.
Childersburg city attorney Reagan Rumsey didn’t return an email seeking comment.
Filed in municipal court, the charge was dismissed within days at the request of the then-police chief.
Jennings’ attorneys last month released police body camera video that was obtained following a records request to the city, located 55 miles southeast of Birmingham.
Benard Simelton, president of the Alabama branch of the NAACP, said that the officers who arrested Jennings did “so many things” that weren’t in line with good community policing tactics.
“These poor judgment decisions reflect poorly on the type of training the Childersburg police officers receive … if they were acting in accordance within police guidelines,” Simelton said in a statement.
While Jennings could have filed a claim against the city seeking damages, attorney Harry Daniels said that wasn’t done because the arrest was well within the time frame allowed by law for a lawsuit.
