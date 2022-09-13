BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — A black pastor who was arrested by white police officers after refusing to provide identification while watering the flowers of a neighbor who was out of town has filed a federal lawsuit alleging the ordeal violated his constitutional rights and caused lingering problems, including emotional distress and anxiety.

Michael Jennings filed the lawsuit on Friday night against three officers and the central Alabama town of Childersburg, requesting a jury trial and seeking an unspecified amount of money.

