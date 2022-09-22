PASADENA, California (AP) — Firefighters have rescued a 13-year-old blind dog that fell into a hole at a California construction site.

According to KABC-TV, the dog, named Cesar, lives next to the site in Pasadena with his owner. The dog apparently wandered onto the site, said Cesar's owner Mary, who declined to give her last name.

