Blood Assurance will host a blood drive on Thursday in front of the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce on the Lebanon square.
According to the announcement of the blood drive on the chamber of commerce’s Facebook page, each donation made can save up to three lives. With the current shortage of blood donations following the holidays and an unprecedented winter storm, donors are needed now more than ever.
“The blood assurance will benefit those in town and those who are in need of blood,” Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce President Melanie Minter said. “We support our members, and we’re thankful that they support the community like we do.”
During the winter storm that hit across the country, more than 6,500 Red Cross blood donations went uncollected, around half of the daily quota that the organization has to meet in order to provide blood to people in need. In the Tennessee region alone, 300 units went uncollected.
As of late last week, the supplies of blood haven’t been replenished.
For centers like Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, running out of the blood that they need for transfusions and other treatment is a concern.
Donors can sign up for appointments from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and visit the bloodmobile parked outside of the chamber office, located at 149 Public Square.
Each person who donates blood will receive a free blanket.
