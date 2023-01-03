BLOOD DRIVE 1

During the winter storm that hit across the country, more than 6,500 Red Cross blood donations went uncollected, and donations dropped by 300 units on Dec. 22.

 Submitted

Blood Assurance will host a blood drive on Thursday in front of the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce on the Lebanon square.

According to the announcement of the blood drive on the chamber of commerce’s Facebook page, each donation made can save up to three lives. With the current shortage of blood donations following the holidays and an unprecedented winter storm, donors are needed now more than ever.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.