Lebanon’s boys struck down Dickson County 23-4 on Tuesday in the Region 6 tournament at Pro Bowl West.
Ryan Norvil notched scores of 235, 193 and 212 for the Blue Devils while Jackson McRae rolled games of 209, 202 and 219; Caleb Gregory 183 and 212, Will Weir 185, Braxton Crook 181 and Joshua Cantrell 171 as Lebanon improved to 16-1. Lebanon will return to Pro Bowl West on Friday for the noon semifinal match.
Lady Devils ousted from bowling regionalLebanon’s girls were derailed on their return trip to the state bowling tournament by Creek Wood, which ousted the host Lady Devils from the Region 6 tournament 18-9 at Pro Bowl West earlier this week.
The teams were tied after the first game before Creek Wood inched ahead by two points after the second game. But the Lady Hawks pulled away in the third set to end the Lady Devils’ season at 10-2. Addisen Johnson led Lebanon with high games of 167, 191 and 178 while Emma Allison scored a 160, Kaitlyn Rodgers 154 and Alyssa Weiser 151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.